Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for possible prosecution

The House Jan. 6 committee has unveiled a criminal referral for former President Donald Trump, citing evidence that it says merits prosecution by the Justice Department.

Among the crimes the panel cited are obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding in an insurrection and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The referral has mostly symbolic import, and it will ultimately be up to the Justice Department, which has been conducting its own investigation, to decide what charges if any to bring.