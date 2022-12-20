Left Menu

Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for possible prosecution

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 00:54 IST
Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for possible prosecution
  • Country:
  • United States

The House Jan. 6 committee has unveiled a criminal referral for former President Donald Trump, citing evidence that it says merits prosecution by the Justice Department.

Among the crimes the panel cited are obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding in an insurrection and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The referral has mostly symbolic import, and it will ultimately be up to the Justice Department, which has been conducting its own investigation, to decide what charges if any to bring.

TRENDING

1
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
2
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
3
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global
4
Genes indicating risk for Alzheimer's identified using novel testing methods

Genes indicating risk for Alzheimer's identified using novel testing methods

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022