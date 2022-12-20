Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to enter Delhi via Badarpur border Dec 24 morning

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will enter the national capital via the Badarpur border early on December 24 morning, the party's Delhi unit president Anil Chaudhary said Tuesday. At a press conference here, he said more than 25,000 people have signed up for the Delhi leg of the march. ''Not just workers and party members, there are several people who joined the Yatra for a day or two to show their support for this initiative. The manual registration process was on until December 18 and we received an overwhelming response from the public,'' Chaudhary said. The online registration process will continue until December 23 and a link will be shared by the party for the same, he said. ''Those planning to join the Yatra need to click on the link that we share, fill up the form and submit it. Scrutiny of form usually takes an hour or so and accordingly, an e-pass will be issued,'' the Delhi Congress chief said.

The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari has traversed Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and now, Rajasthan. It completed 100 days on Friday last.

The yatra will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.

