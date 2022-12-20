98 pc honest party workers, action taken against rotten apples: TMC MP Sougata Roy

Facing criticism over the arrest of several party leaders in corruption cases, senior TMC MP Sougata Roy on Tuesday claimed that 98 per cent of ''our workers are honest and upright'', and the leadership has already taken action against the ''two per cent rotten apples''.

Roy also said that certain people use the party to serve personal interests.

''I have been in politics almost all my life...since I was a student. I joined politics to serve people. Nowadays, however, most people come to politics to serve personal interests. In our party, 98 per cent of our workers and leaders are honest and upright, willing to serve the masses. ''Some people were found involved in corruption but the party has taken action against the two per cent rotten apples,'' he said while addressing a programme here.

Two prominent leaders of the TMC, Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal, were arrested earlier in the year in separate cases, with opposition camps launching a tirade against the ruling party of Bengal over the corruption charges.

Chatterjee was removed from the cabinet and suspended from the party following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a school recruitment scam, but the leadership stood by Mondal, apprehended by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case.

Manik Bhattacharya, another TMC MLA arrested in the SSC scam case, is yet to face any action from the party.

Roy had earlier explained that the disparity in the party's response stemmed from the embarrassment its leaders had to face in the wake of the cash and jewellery recovery from the possession of an alleged associate of Chatterjee.

Mondal, a TMC strongman, continues to be the party's Birbhum district president.

BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul, meanwhile, sought more clarifications on Roy's statement.

''What does he mean by 98 per cent and two per cent? He should clarify who in the TMC falls within the category of 98 per cent and who within two per cent. The day is not far when all TMC leaders will be behind bars in corruption cases,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)