Constitutional institutions being misused: JD(U) MP on NHRC probing Bihar hooch deaths

JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Tuesday raised objections to the National Human Rights Commission probing the Bihar hooch tragedy, charging that constitutional institutions were being misused.

Singh, who is also the president of the JD(U), asked in Lok Sabha why the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is probing the Chhapra hooch tragedy.

''National Human Rights Commission has informed the Bihar government that the hooch deaths in Chhapra will be probed by them. How did the human rights commission come into this?'' the Munger MP said. ''Constitutional institutions are being misused,'' he charged. However, BJP MP from Patna Sahib and former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad backed the NHRC probe and said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights should also carry out a probe. ''Over 100 people died of poisonous liquor. There was no post-mortem, viscera was not kept. NHRC should go there, Child commission should also go because those who died include children, Dalits, backward groups.... This is a serious issue,'' Prasad said. He was supported by Patliputra MP Ram Kripal Yadav. Chirag Paswan (LJP), meanwhile, demanded President's Rule in Bihar alleging that the state government is trying to suppress the incidents of deaths due to spurious liquor and the leader of Mahagatbandhan is sitting quiet. Janardan Singh Sigriwal (BJP) demanded compensation for people who died in the hooch tragedy in Bihar. He said the NHRC, the child rights commission, and the National Commission for Women should investigate the hooch tragedy. The Nitish Kumar government on Monday put the number of deaths in the Saran hooch tragedy at 38. Opposition BJP leaders have claimed that the toll may have crossed 100.

Chhapra is headquarters of Saran district. Later, participating in a short-duration discussion in the Lok Sabha on the drug-abuse problem in India and steps taken by the government to control it, BJP member Yadav flagged this hooch tragedy.

Yadav said the state government is ''insensitive'' about such incidents. They have not given any compensation to the families of the people who died in the hooch tragedy, he said, alleging the prohibition law in Bihar is not working.

''Illegal liquor is coming into the state and people in that business are protected by the state government,'' Yadav said.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's Hanuman Beniwal suggested the political parties to not give election tickets to people engaged in the business of liquor and other such products.

''I appeal to the prime minister that the BJP should follow this and after that Congress party should also do that,'' he said.

JS Gill (Indian National Congress) said that there is a need to rationalise opening of pharma shops as some pharmacists that are not able to make profits enter into drugs business.

ETM Basheer (IUML) said the government should address the lacunae in the law to deal with the drug menace.

Congress member Santokh Singh Chaudhary accused a section of politicians in Punjab for widespread drug addiction. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the government should earmark more funds to check smuggling of drugs, which is coming through sea routes in a big way.

