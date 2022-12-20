Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm: NATION DEL61 VIRUS-MANDAVIYA-LD REVIEW Health Minister Mandaviya to review Covid situation Wednesday amid spurt in cases in US, China New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday in view of a fresh spurt in cases in some countries such as Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US, official sources said.

DEL43 PM-LD MILLETS Make popularising millets 'jan andolan': PM Modi to BJP MPs New Delhi: Good health associated with millets and sports took centre stage in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the BJP parliamentary party meeting here on Tuesday as he asked MPs to promote them and even joined lawmakers for a special millet lunch.

DEL53 DL-LG-LD ALL AAP Delhi LG directs chief secy to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political advertisements' New Delhi: The running AAP-LG feud in Delhi saw Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directing the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for political advertisements it published allegedly in the guise of government advertisements.

DEL63 LD KHARGE BJP says Kharge heading 'Italian Congress' as his dog jibe draws angry protests in Parliament New Delhi: The dog jibe of Mallikarjun Kharge at a rally drew angry protests on Tuesday from the BJP which demanded an apology and alleged he was a ''rubber stamp'' president of the ''Italian Congress'' which had nothing to do with the original grand old party.

DEL49 LD COLD Cold wave grips north India; 3 killed, 40 injured in fog-related accidents in UP, Haryana New Delhi: Biting cold gripped north India on Tuesday while dense fog caused several accidents, leaving three people dead and 40 injured in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and forcing a change in school timings in Punjab.

DEL59 OPPOSITION-HOOCH-GOVT Oppn attacks govt for 'misuse' of NHRC to target political opponents, destabilising non-BJP govts New Delhi: Opposition parties on Tuesday accused the Modi government of using the NHRC and NCPCR to harass political opponents and advised it of not wasting such resources to gain electoral mileage. DEL45 RJ-CONG-YATRA Bharat Jodo Yatra concludes its Rajasthan leg, covers 485 km in 15 days Jaipur: The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concluded its Rajasthan leg on Tuesday evening after covering a distance of nearly 485 km in 15 days in the party-ruled state.

BOM27 MH-LAND-LDALL SHINDE Shinde 'lands' in trouble over Uddhav govt-era decision; Oppn says Maha CM must go Nagpur: The Bombay High Court has ordered status quo on a decision taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, when he was a minister in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of allotting land meant for slum dwellers to private persons, a ruling that prompted the Opposition to demand the CM's resignation and hold protests in the legislature complex here on Tuesday.

DEL47 DEF-NAVY-LD SUBMARINE Indian Navy gets 5th Scorpene-class submarine Vagir New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Tuesday received the fifth scorpene-class submarine Vagir ahead of its planned commissioning next month, officials said.

MDS11 TL-KCR-LD PUNJAB CM Punjab CM Mann, KCR discuss political situation in country in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday called on his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao here at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Rao and discussed the political situation in the country, an official release said.

CAL19 MG-VIOLENCE-LD CM Better Assam-Meghalaya coordination could have averted Mukroh clash: Sangma Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said the clash at Mukroh village near the Assam border, that left six people dead, could have been averted had all agencies of the two state governments kept “proper coordination and communication”.

LEGAL LGD14 SC-GANGA-CONSTRUCTION Geo-mapping being used to identify unauthorised constructions on Ganga floodplain in Patna: Centre tells SC New Delhi: Steps have been taken for identifying unauthorised constructions on the ecologically fragile floodplain of the Ganga in Patna by using geo-mapping technology, the Union government has told the Supreme Court.

LGD13 DL-COURT-EXCISE POLICY Delhi Excise policy: Court takes cognisance of ED first charge sheet New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's first charge sheet, naming liquor businessman Sameer Mahandru and four companies, in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case.

LGD15 DL-COURT-LD ACTRESS Delhi court seeks ED’s response to Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to go to Bahrain to visit mother New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a plea by Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, seeking permission to travel to Bahrain to visit her mother.

LGD16 DL-HC-JUDICIARY-VIEWS-RESPECTFUL Entitlement to views on judiciary exists as long as expression is respectful: Delhi HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court said on Tuesday a person is entitled to having his views on the Indian judiciary as long as they are bona fide and expressed in a respectful manner. FOREIGN FGN52 PAK-ATTACK-LDALL HOSTAGES Hostage crisis: Pakistan's special forces storm counter-terrorism centre, kill all 33 Taliban terrorists Peshawar/Islamabad: Pakistan Army's special forces Tuesday stormed a counter-terrorism centre in the restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and killed all 33 terrorists, ending a nearly two-day long hostage crisis that had gripped the nation.

FGN9 US-LD INDOPAK US wants constructive dialogue not 'war of words' between India, Pak Washington: America shares multifaceted relationships with India and Pakistan and does not want to see a ''war of words'' but a constructive dialogue between the two nations for the betterment of their people, a top US official has said.

FGN42 VIRUS-CHINA China says only Covid-19 deaths from 'respiratory failures' will be counted in official toll Beijing: China on Tuesday said only Covid-19 deaths from ''respiratory failures'' will be included in the official death toll, as the country witnessed a massive spike in infections fuelled by new variants of the Omicron strain.

