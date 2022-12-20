Left Menu

TN govt always concerned about welfare of minorities: Stalin

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:02 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has always been concerned about the welfare of the minorities and been striving for their wellbeing since the times of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, said Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday.

Indicating that the government would continue to safeguard the minorities' welfare, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said the party once led by Karunanidhi undertook various initiatives for Christians and Muslims.

''The Tamil Nadu government is always concerned about the welfare of the minorities,'' he said.

''Not just the minorities, this government has been reaching out also to all sections in order to create a welfare State and an egalitarian society through the Dravidian model of governance. We succeeded in bringing about 2 lakh children to schools during the pandemic, took medicare to the doorstep of the poor, besides launched programmes for the differently abled, and Sri Lankan Tamils,'' he said addressing a Christmas celebration at a college here.

Referring to the huge turnout and also the participation of Hindu and Muslim religious leaders in the celebrations, the Chief Minister said the celebrations depicted religious harmony.

''I know you are eager to hear my response to the demand for appointing teachers in minority schools and extension of benefits to Adi Dravidar Christians. Both the issues have gone to the court. On reviving the financial assistance that has been stopped for minority schools, the State government will take appropriate steps if the Centre failed to do so,'' said the Chief Minister.

