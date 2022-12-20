Maha: Panel of deceased BJP worker wins in Gram Panchayat election

Left Menu

The panel led by a local Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader who died while campaigning for his wife won majority of seats in the Murud Gram Panchayat in Latur district on Tuesday.District BJP secretary Amar Nade felt uneasy while speaking at a campaign gathering in Murud on Wednesday night, and collapsed on stage.

The panel led by a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who died while campaigning for his wife won majority of seats in the Murud Gram Panchayat in Latur district on Tuesday.

District BJP secretary Amar Nade felt uneasy while speaking at a campaign gathering in Murud on Wednesday night, and collapsed on stage. He was declared dead at the government hospital. He had formed an election panel against his uncle Dileep Nade. The election was held on December 18.

Amar Nade's panel won 16 seats and his wife Amruta Nade who was the candidate of Sarpanch won by 8,799 votes, defeating Komal Vaijnath Nade.

