BJP MP Shetty suggests ‘saffronisation' of country to solve drug abuse crisis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:36 IST
BJP MP from Maharashtra Gopal Chinayya Shetty on Tuesday suggested that ''saffronisation'' of the country has potential to solve the problem of drug abuse.

Participating in a discussion in Lok Sabha on substance abuse in the country, Shetty said the day 80 per cent of the people associate themselves with the BJP, there would be no need to discuss such issues in the House.

Advising BSP MP Danish Ali to wear saffron clothes once a week, he said it would help him get into the habit of speaking good things and also the truth.

Shetty, who represents Mumbai North constituency in the Lower House, further said seeing Ali wear saffron clothes, all his supporters too would do the same.

''The day this country is saffronised, all the problems will be solved,'' Shetty said, adding that efforts should be made to involve ''sadhu-saints'' in educating the people regarding ill effects of drug abuse.

During the discussion, the Lok Sabha member also highlighted the steps taken by the Modi government to deal with the menace of drug abuse.

