PM Modi greets Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday on Wednesday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

Reddy, the president of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), turned 50 on Wednesday.

''Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,'' Modi said in a tweet.

