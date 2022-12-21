Left Menu

Congress moves no-confidence motion against MP govt in Assembly; Speaker admits it

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-12-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 13:17 IST
The opposition Congress on Wednesday moved a no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

The motion, moved by Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, was admitted by Speaker Girish Gautam after state Home and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said the government was ready for a discussion.

After transacting the scheduled business, the discussion on the motion began in the House.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath had earlier said the party legislators will bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP government, ''which has failed on every front''.

The Congress has submitted a 104-page ''charge sheet'' against the state government on 51 points, Govind Singh had said on Monday.

The Congress had earlier issued a whip asking all MLAs of the party to remain present in the House during the ongoing winter session. In the 230-member Assembly, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has 127 MLAs and the Congress 96.

