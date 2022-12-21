Left Menu

Maha: BJP MLA objects to Bhujbal using `hen' metaphor for Mumbai

Bhujbal, a former minister, said he was only using the popular Marathi version of the phrase to kill the goose that lays the golden egg.Speaking with reporters at the legislature complex here, Chaudhary, MLA from Dahisar in Mumbai, said Bhujbal called Maharashtras capital a hen during a discussion on supplementary demands in the Assembly.

21-12-2022
BJP MLA Manisha Chaudhary on Wednesday objected to Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal calling Mumbai the `Kombdi' (hen) that lays the golden egg. Bhujbal, a former minister, said he was only using the popular Marathi version of the phrase `to kill the goose that lays the golden egg'.

Speaking with reporters at the legislature complex here, Chaudhary, MLA from Dahisar in Mumbai, said Bhujbal called Maharashtra's capital a ''hen'' during a discussion on supplementary demands in the Assembly. When she objected and tried to raise a point of order, Bhujbal said ''you sit down'', she alleged, adding that this was an insult to all women MLAs. Earlier, Bhujbal told reporters outside the Assembly that he was talking about the need to improve the basic amenities in Mumbai and curb pollution.

''While raising this issue, I said Mumbai is the hen that lays the golden egg, do not kill it. What I intended to say was please save the city. But unfortunately one of our sisters said why did you call Mumbai `Kombdi'. It is a popular phrase,'' he said.

He took his words back as Chaudhary had taken offense, but the ruling benches made false allegations in order to create a ruckus, the NCP leader alleged.

The BJP MLA did not utter a word when a person holding the post of governor used offensive words about social reformer Savitribai Phule, he further said, referring to a controversy over certain remarks made by governor B S Koshyari in the past.

