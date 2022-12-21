Left Menu

Bommai's 'provocative' tweets from verified account, what action will follow: Cong's Chavan

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday sought to know what action will be taken against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his alleged provocative tweets posted amid the border row which he claimed defamed Maharashtra.Raising the issue in the Legislative Assembly, Chavan, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, insisted the controversial tweets were from a verified account and accused the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government of shielding Bommai.He said when a Twitter account has a blue tick then it is verified and genuine.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-12-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 17:35 IST
Bommai's 'provocative' tweets from verified account, what action will follow: Cong's Chavan
Ashok Chavan. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday sought to know what action will be taken against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his alleged "provocative" tweets posted amid the border row which he claimed ''defamed'' Maharashtra.

Raising the issue in the Legislative Assembly, Chavan, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, insisted the controversial tweets were from a verified account and accused the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of shielding Bommai.

He said when a Twitter account has a blue tick then it is verified and genuine. "We are aware that statements made by the Karnataka Chief Minister on the border row are still there (on Twitter). The comments are provocative, (they) defame Maharashtra and the account is verified. There is no reason to shield him,'' said the Congress MLA.

"If the statements are provocative, then what action are we taking? Why are we backing it as a fake account (and saying the tweets have been posted from an unverified account)? It is verified and authentic," Chavan said.

"What is the basis of calling the tweets fake?" the Congress leader asked.

He said Bommai, a senior BJP leader, makes provocative statements on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue, but the Shinde-led government just stays calm.

In his response, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pointed out that Bommai had clarified before Union Home minister Amit Shah that the tweets in question were not posted by him.

Fadnavis said he will write to Shah on the issue.

Last week, Shah had met Bommai and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in New Delhi amid rising tension between the two states over the decades-old border dispute.

Earlier this month, Shinde said tweets in the name of his Karnataka counterpart claiming some areas of Maharashtra were not actually posted by Bommai.

The dispute, dating back to the 1960s, centres around Maharashtra's claims on border district of Belagavi and the surrounding region in northern Karnataka which has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population.

Karnataka has vigorously contested Maharashtra's claims on the Marathi-speaking areas and the matter is pending in the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022