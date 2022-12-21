Left Menu

Russia's defence minister calls for expanding military

Shoigu also said the Russian military would form new units in the country's west in view of plans by Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

Russia's defence minister says the country's military must be expanded from its current 1 million personnel to 1.5 million amid the fighting in Ukraine.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday that the number should include 695,000 volunteer contract soldiers. He didn't say when the military planned to reach the increased strength.

Shoigu also said the Russian military would form new units in the country's west in view of plans by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. Shoigu spoke during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the top military brass.

