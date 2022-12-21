Putin says he can win in Ukraine without militarising Russia's economy
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could achieve the goals of what he calls Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine without damaging the economy by militarising it. Speaking at an end-of-year conference of Russia's top military brass, Putin said Russia would improve its military forces steadily and calmly without undermining the quality of social services for the Russian people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
