Zelenskiy says U.S. Patriot system will be crucial part of Ukraine's defenses
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 03:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 03:42 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said a U.S. promise to provide the Patriot surface-to-air missile defense system was an important step in creating an effective air shield.
"This is the only way that we can deprive the terrorist state of its main instrument of terror - the possibility to hit our cities, our energy," Zelenskiy told a White House news conference, standing next to U.S. President Joe Biden.
