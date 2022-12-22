Left Menu

Turkey says Sweden has not acted on extraditing terrorism-linked suspects

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Stockholm had not moved to extradite people Ankara says are linked to terrorism or freeze their assets, as Sweden continues to try to convince Ankara to approve its bid to join NATO.

He was speaking at news conference in Ankara alongside his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom, who said Stockholm had taken concrete steps on all elements of a trilateral agreement signed in June between the two countries and Finland.

Cavusoglu said Turkey appreciated Sweden's steps so far but it needed to do "so much more".

