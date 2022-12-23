LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Venezuelan opposition votes to kick out Guaido's interim government

The latest in Latin American politics today: Venezuela opposition vote to remove Guaido's interim gov't

CARACAS - Venezuela's political opposition to the ruling Socialists voted by a wide margin to remove the interim government led by Juan Guaido, as they seek a united front ahead of presidential elections tentatively scheduled for 2024. The motion must pass through another consultation scheduled next week before it is finalized.

While mostly powerless at home where President Nicolas Maduro's government exercises control over nearly all institutions, including security forces, Guaido's interim government has supervised the foreign assets and runs many embassies. Guaido has been the face of Venezuela's opposition abroad since he declared himself interim president in 2019, but has fallen from favor largely due to the opposition's failure to remove Maduro from power.

Venezuelan arrested in murder case of Paraguayan prosecutor CARACAS - Authorities arrested a Venezuelan man for his alleged involvement in the May murder of a Paraguayan prosecutor in Colombia, Venezuela's interior minister said.

Gabriel Salinas is accused of participating in the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, known for fighting organized crime, who was shot dead while on his honeymoon on an island near the Caribbean city of Cartagena. Argentine ex-policeman sentenced for Dirty War-era crimes

BUENOS AIRES - An Argentine court sentenced a former police officer extradited from France to 15 years in jail for the kidnapping and disappearance of a young man during the country's so-called Dirty War some four decades ago, a court clerk said. Mario Sandoval is one of many former officers who have been sentenced for crimes against humanity committed during the 1976-1983 dictatorship's brutal crackdown against suspected leftists and political dissidents.

He was sentenced for the disappearance of university student Hernan Abriata, who was kidnapped from his home in 1976. According to state news agency Telam, Sandoval had before the sentence said he was not involved in Abriata's disappearance. Chilean leader announces plans to open Palestinian embassy

SANTIAGO - Chile plans to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories, President Gabriel Boric announced, which could make it one of only a handful to have an embassy-level post in what most countries consider Israeli-occupied territory. Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola confirmed the plan but said there was no timeline in place yet and that Chile continues to recognize both Palestine and Israel as legitimate states.

Lula to tap Prates as CEO of Brazilian oil giant Petrobras RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will appoint Senator Jean Paul Prates of his Workers Party to be the next chief executive of state-run oil company Petrobras, according to a member of his transition team.

The incoming president announced 15 appointments for his future cabinet and said his vice president, Geraldo Alckmin, will double as industry and trade minister. Meanwhile incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad also announced a fresh batch of officials to lead the economic team.

Salvadoran lawmakers approve $1.14 bln in bonds, loans SAN SALVADOR - El Salvador's Congress backed a government plan for up to $1.14 billion in bonds and loans to help cover the Central American country's 2023 budget.

Next year's budget is expected to total over $8 billion, and the government had been $467 million short, according to ruling party lawmaker William Soriano. The rest of the funds raised will go toward repaying debt, he added. (Compiled by Sarah Morland and Steven Grattan; Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)