Left Menu

Yemeni Houthis Target Greek-Owned Carrier in Red Sea

British security firm Ambrey reported an alleged targeting of a Greek-owned bulk carrier by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea. The ship, unnamed, ceased transmissions 118 nautical miles east of Massawa. Houthis' spokesperson confirmed attacks on three ships, including the U.S. vessel Maersk Seletar, using missiles and drones.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 03:57 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 03:57 IST
Yemeni Houthis Target Greek-Owned Carrier in Red Sea
AI Generated Representative Image

British security firm Ambrey said on Thursday a Greek-owned bulk carrier was allegedly targeted by Yemen's Houthis while travelling northbound in the Red Sea.

The ship's transmissions stopped 118 nautical miles east of Massawa, Eritrea when it was underway from Mormugao, India, with its destination as Suez, Egypt, the firm said in a statement that did not name the ship. "The alleged 'targeting' of the vessel was aligned to the stated Houthi intent," Ambrey said. "The Houthi language did not indicate they were claiming to have damaged the vessel. At the time of writing, the event had not been verified."

Yemen's Houthis conducted military operations targeting three vessels in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Wednesday. Houthi militants targeted two vessels in the Red Sea, Roza and Vantage Dream, with a number of missiles and drones, Saree said in a televised speech.

The third ship, the U.S. vessel Maersk Seletar, was targeted in the Arabian Sea with a number of drones, Saree added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024