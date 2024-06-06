Left Menu

No Evidence of Person-to-Person Bird Flu Transmission in Mexico Case

Mexico's health ministry confirms no evidence of person-to-person transmission in a bird flu case resulting in a man's death. The man had prior health conditions, and all close contacts tested negative for the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 03:55 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 03:55 IST
No Evidence of Person-to-Person Bird Flu Transmission in Mexico Case
There has so far been no evidence of person-to-person transmission of bird flu in the case of a man who died from the disease in Mexico, the nation's health ministry said on Wednesday.

The man had several prior health conditions, the ministry said in a statement, and all people who had contact with him have tested negative.

