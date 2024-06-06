Left Menu

Tragic Train Collision in Pardubice: Casualties and Injuries Reported

Two people likely perished and numerous others were injured following a collision between a passenger train and a cargo train in Pardubice, Czech Republic. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, as reported by Czech Television, which cited a spokesperson from the Railway Administration's firefighters.

