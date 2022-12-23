Left Menu

Winter Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die seven days ahead of schedule

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar extended his greetings to the members of the House for the upcoming festivals, including Christmas, Pongal, Lohri and others, and suggested that there is a need to be vigilant of the rising cases of Covid pandemic and take necessary precautions.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 12:33 IST
Rajya Sabha. (Picture courtesy Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi, December 23 (ANI) The Rajya Sabha was on Friday adjourned sine die seven days ahead of the scheduled completion of the 258th session. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the house sine die and said he felt privileged to be part of the August House.

The Chairman extended his greetings to the members of the House for the upcoming festivals, including Christmas, Pongal, Lohri and others, and suggested that there is a need to be vigilant of the rising cases of Covid pandemic and take necessary precautions. "This session was marked with a display of wit, sarcasm, humour and intellect. I hope to experience more of it with greater indulgence from experienced members," Dhankhar said.

The session started on December 7 and was scheduled to be held till December 29. This was the first full session for the newly elected Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, officiating as Chairman of Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

