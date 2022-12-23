Maha Assembly adjourned for the day after legislators pay tribute to BJP MLA Mukta Tilak

Left Menu

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was adjourned on Friday after legislators paid respect to Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLA Mukta Tilak died after a long battle with cancer. Recalling Tilaks participation in the House, Speaker Rahul Narvekar said her death was not only a loss to the BJP, but also for the Assembly.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-12-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 14:04 IST
The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was adjourned on Friday after legislators paid respect to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mukta Tilak died after a long battle with cancer. Tilak, who represented Kasba Peth constituency in Pune, succumbed to the ailment on Thursday.

The House was adjourned for the day after legislators paid tribute to Tilak.

Recalling his interaction with Tilak, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said when he had visited her during the Ganesh festival, the BJP MLA had discussed issues related to her constituency with him.

“Even when she was ill, her concern was the work that needed to be done in her constituency, which showed her commitment,” Shinde said.

Despite her illness, Tilak made it a point to cast her vote during the Rajya Sabha and legislative council polls, when she was brought to the state legislature in a wheelchair, he said.

This was also the time when every vote mattered for the then ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the BJP in the polls that subsequently led to the collapse of the coalition government in the state. Recalling Tilak's participation in the House, Speaker Rahul Narvekar said her death was not only a loss to the BJP, but also for the Assembly.

