Digvijaya Singh stresses on unity among party leaders to take on BRS, BJP

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday asked party leaders in Telangana to air their views within the party fora and warned that action would be taken against those who make allegations and counter-allegations openly.

Claiming that there is anti-incumbency in Telangana, he emphasised on the need for unity among party leaders to defeat the ruling BRS and BJP.

Singh has held talks with Congress leaders in Telangana since Wednesday evening to resolve a crisis in the party's state unit in the wake of some senior leaders complaining that those who recently joined the party got prominence at the cost of ''original leaders and activists.'' ''It is natural to have ambitions in politics and every individual has ambition. But, party's discipline is supreme. With folded hands, I pray all Congressmen, especially senior leaders, that whatever they want to speak, they do it inside the party and to the party leadership,'' he told reporters.

Stressing that there is no need to make allegations and counter-allegations, he said Congress leadership has decided that there should be no recurrence of issues like the recent one.

''If it happened, action will be taken however big the leader is,'' he said.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had earlier served as AICC in-charge of party affairs in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Singh claimed that the BJP is making attempts to stop the Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as it was worried over the massive support the foot march is getting.

''If COVID is the danger, then the policy should be equal to all. BJP's meetings should go on. BJP's rallies, 'padayatra' should go on in Rajasthan. But, the (Union) Health Minister is giving suggestion to stop the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress. Naturally, it is clear that BJP and RSS are worried,'' he said.

After the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' concludes, the Congress has decided to take up the 'Hath se Hath Jodo' campaign to every home, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)