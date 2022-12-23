Left Menu

UK PM Sunak 'disappointed' by disruption caused by strikes

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-12-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:11 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was disappointed about disruption caused by strikes by unions representing workers in sectors including rail, health and border staff.

"I'm really sad and disappointed about the disruption that has been caused to so many people's lives, particularly at Christmas time," Sunak told reporters.

