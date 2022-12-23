Left Menu

Eyes on election, Congress forms different committees in Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 23-12-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 19:03 IST
The Congress has appointed different committees in Meghalaya with an eye on the upcoming assembly elections, party president VH Pala said on Friday.

The Congress won 17 seats in 60-member Meghalaya assembly in the last elections, but earlier this year lost 12 MLAs to the TMC, which replaced it as the main opposition in the state.

The remaining five MLAs were suspended after they supported the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance. Two of them joined the ruling NPP earlier this week.

Pala said the AICC has constituted an election committee and a campaign committee for Meghalaya.

Pala was appointed the chairman of the election committee, while former party president Celestine Lyngdoh was made chairman of the campaign committee.

Pala will be assisted by 10 senior party leaders, mostly former MLAs, while 15 leaders have been named as members of the campaign committee apart from Lyndoh.

''We are getting into the election mode. The committees are formed to look into various aspects of electioneering in Meghalaya,'' he told PTI.

The Congress is confident that it will return to power in the state as people are dissatisfied with the ruling alliance led by the National People's Party (NPP), he claimed.

The party has also constituted a research and monitoring committee, and senior leader PN Syiem was appointed its chairman.

The committee includes former MLAs and young members of the party.

