BJP leader's house, car attacked by miscreants in TN

Miscreants attacked the house of Tamil Nadu BJP state vice president Sasikala Pushpa in the southern coastal district of Thoothukudi and damaged her car, police said on Friday.

A group of men had vandalised her house and damaged a car parked in front of the property on Thursday when she was away in the neighbouring Kanyakumari district to attend a party event.

Posting photos on her Twitter site, Pushpa, a former Rajya Sabha MP, who shifted loyalties to the BJP from AIADMK, said ''DMK, which could not take on the BJP on its ideology, resorted to violence by damaging my house and car.'' This would not let down the spirit of the BJP members, she claimed.

BJP state chief K Annamalai and vice president Narayanan Tirupathy condemned the attack. Another vice president Karu Nagarajan said the party had preferred a complaint with the DGP Shailendra Babu demanding immediate steps to arrest the culprits.

Pushpa, who is Thoothukudi south district in-charge of the BJP had been a mayor of Thoothukudi.

The police registered a case against 13 people in connection with the vandalisation.

