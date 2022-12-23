Maha govt distributed Diwali food kits to 1.55 crore ration card holders
The Maharashtra government distributed Diwali food kits to 1.55 crore ration card holders and received Rs 146 crore through the implementation of the scheme, the state legislative council was told on Friday.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government distributed Diwali food kits to 1.55 crore ration card holders and received Rs 146 crore through the implementation of the scheme, the state legislative council was told on Friday. Minister for Food and Civil Supply Ravindra Chavan gave the information while responding to a Calling Attention motion moved by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators Dr Manisha Kayande and Anil Parab.
The legislators moved the motion alleging irregularities in the distribution of 'Anandacha Shidha', a kit comprising lentils, rava, sugar and palm oil, during Diwali. A total of 1.61 crore kits were available for distribution at subsidised rates, of which 1.55 crore were distributed, Chavan said.
The state government earned Rs 15.06 crore from Mumbai region and Rs 131 crore from the rest of Maharashtra, he said.
An offence was registered against a ration shop owner in Shahapur tehsil in Thane district on October 22, for selling the kits for Rs 300 after a video of the incident went viral, the minister added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mukesh Agnihotri, leader of opposition in outgoing Assembly, to be deputy chief minister of Himachal Pradesh: Congress.
Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena to seek adjudication of cases by 7-judge bench on Jan 10
MP Leader of Opposition Govind Singh opposes Congress leader Raja Pateria's arrest
Shiv Sena row: HC reserves order on Uddhav's appeal against EC decision freezing party name, symbol
EC free to adjudicate dispute on Shiv Sena's name, symbol: Delhi HC