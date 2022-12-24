Paper leak: Gehlot says general knowledge exam for teacher recruitment cancelled as precautionary measure

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-12-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 16:11 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the general knowledge examination for teacher recruitment in the state was cancelled as a precautionary measure so that injustice does not happen with the youths.

His comments come after the paper was leaked a few hours before the examination was to begin on Saturday.

''Today, on December 24, from 9 to 11 am, the general knowledge test for teacher recruitment has been cancelled as a precaution so that no injustice is done to hardworking youths,'' Gehlot tweeted.

"The rest of the examinations will continue as usual. The government will not allow injustice to happen to any youth and the culprits will be given the strictest punishment,'' he added.

The chief minister said the government has enacted a strict law for transparency in recruitment examinations.

Unfortunately, paper leaking gangs have flourished across the country, due to which incidents like paper leaks happen in many states. But in Rajasthan, by taking strict action, the unscrupulous elements have been jailed, Gehlot said.

''I can feel the problems faced by the examinees, but those who come with the intention of passing the examination through unfair means will not be allowed to get selected. Only hardworking youths will get their rights in Rajasthan. My appeal is that instead of getting misled by someone, you should continue your preparation,'' he said.

The Opposition BJP targeted the state government over the issue.

BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted, ''Another paper leak has happened. Thousands of youths have travelled to appear in the exam in shivering cold. Where is state government's conscience and general knowledge.'' PTI AG AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

