"No party can grow by surveys, fight in Karnataka is between BJP and Congress": Telangana BJP takes dig at KCR

Telangana BJP has slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his reported move to deploy survey agencies in some districts of Karnataka in view of assembly polls in the state next year and said no party can expand its footprint by such methods. Telangana BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy said assembly polls in Karnataka, likely to be held in April-May, will be fought between the BJP and Congress.

"Just by surveys, no party can expand its boundaries. A party can grow in an area by working for the people in the area, developing the leadership there and conducting programmes. No party will grow just by doing surveys if people are in favour of or against BJP, this is clear in a democratic process," Reddy told ANI. He said surveys will not help the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) get support in the Karnataka polls.

"If KCR wants to go for some survey with his own methodologies, it will not help the party in any way when the elections are supposed to be held by the end of April. I don't think KCR will come out of Pragati Bhavan or his farmhouse. How can he plan for the elections in Karnataka? Karnataka is a bigger state than Telangana," Reddy said. He accused KCR of "media leaks" to divert the attention of people from real issues.

"Conducting surveys.....are mind games as always. He will leak news to media so that people will discuss about it. He does this type of thing to divert the people from the main issue," the BJP leader said. Reddy said BJP will not be impacted by such game plan.

The BJP spokesperson said JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy was the only leader who participated in the BRS programmes. Samajawadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav recently met KCR in Delhi. "Everybody in Karnataka knows the strength of Kumaraswamy. We can't expect anything from Deve Gowda and we know how his son Kumaraswamy could not lead the alliance group and failed as Chief Minister. How can we expect Kumaraswamy to play a big political role in Karnataka?

Reddy said Kumaraswamy became Chief Minister due to support of Congress. "We can't expect political fight by Kumaraswamy in Karnataka. The fight will be only between BJP and Congress," he said.

With Karnataka scheduled to go for Assembly early next year, Chandrashekar Rao, who is BRS president, is learnt to have deployed survey agencies in some districts of the state to assess prospects of the party amid speculation of a possible alliance between his party and JD-S. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)