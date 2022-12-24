Delhi CM Kejriwal to attend Vipassana session

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he will attend a Vipassana meditation session, while advising people to go for it once.

The announcement came days after the conclusion of the high-decibel campaigns in the run-up to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls and the Gujarat election. Kejriwal was shuttling between Delhi and Gujarat for campaigning.

While his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ended the 15-year rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the MCD by bagging 134 seats, in Gujarat, it won five seats and secured nearly 13 per cent vote share to become a national party.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique in which the practitioners abstain from any communication, either by talking or via gestures, for an extended period to restore their mental well-being.

Sources claimed that Kejriwal has gone to Bengaluru for practising Vipassana.

A regular practitioner of the meditation technique, the AAP national convenor has attended Vipassana sessions in Dharamkot, Nagpur and Bengaluru in the past.

In 2016, he had gone to Nagpur to practise Vipassana for 10 days. The next year, he went to Igatpuri in Maharashtra and Dharamkot in Himachal Pradesh.

''Today, I am going for Vipassana meditation. I try and go for it once a year. I will return on January 1. Around 100 years ago, Lord Buddha had taught this knowledge. Have you practised Vipassana? If not, you should definitely do it once. It has a lot of physical, mental and spiritual benefits. Good luck to all,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP leader had taken breaks to practise Vipassana after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and the 2013 Delhi Assembly election.

