Yamunanagar Zila Parishad chairman elections: BSP expels 3 members for supporting BJP candidate
PTI | Yamunanagar | Updated: 24-12-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 23:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday expelled three of its members for supporting the BJP candidate in the Yamunanagar Zila Parishad chairman elections.
In a statement, the BSP said Sushila Rani, Agni Vijay Singh and Suman Rani went against their party and voted in favour of the BJP candidate for the post of chairman of the Yamunanagar Zila Parishad.
Sushila Rani, Agni Vijay Singh and Suman Rani were elected as members from wards 11, 13 and 16, respectively, of the Yamunanagar Zila Parishad in the October 30 polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Agni Vijay Singh
- Suman Rani
- Sushila Rani
- The Bahujan Samaj Party
Advertisement