Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin says Russia ready to negotiate

Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday. * Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across all Ukrainian regions on Sunday morning but no new Russian attacks were reported, officials said. The all-clear was later given.

* A Russian strike on Ukraine's recently recaptured city of Kherson on Saturday killed at least 10 people, wounded 58 and left bloodied corpses on the road, authorities said, in what Kyiv condemned as wanton killing for pleasure. * Three Ukrainian emergency workers were killed when a mine exploded while they were demining parts of the Kherson region, emergency services said.

* Ukrainians will create their own Christmas miracle by showing they remain unbowed despite Russian attacks that have plunged millions into darkness, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a defiant message. * Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in his Christmas message, saying the world was suffering from a "famine of peace".

* The lower house of Russia's parliament is preparing to raise taxes on people who have left the country, as many have since the start of the war in February, said the speaker of the chamber, Vyacheslav Volodin. * A top Ukrainian presidential aide called for the "liquidation" of Iranian factories making drones and missiles, as well as the arrest of their suppliers, as Kyiv accused Tehran of planning to supply more weapons to Russia.

