BJP demands CBI probe into Rajasthan teachers' recruitment exam paper leak

Union Jal Shakti Minister and Jodhpur BJP MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday demanded the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the leak of GK paper for second-grade teacher recruitment.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 22:04 IST
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Jal Shakti Minister and Jodhpur BJP MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday demanded a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the paper leak of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)'s teacher recruitment examination. Shekhawat said that the hard work of the students has gone in vain due to the failure of the Congress government.

The General Knowledge paper of the second-grade teachers' competitive examination 2022 leaked on Saturday. "Papers are leaked in all the competitive examinations in the state and accused persons are somehow associated with Congress. It has become clear that the mafia is working in the state under the patronage of the state government. It did not take any action even in the last paper leak case," Shekhawat said while speaking to the reporters after taking part in the BJP's Jan Akrosh Yatra.

BJP MP further said that the government should immediately hand over the investigation into the case to the CBI so that truth can prevail. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Public Service Commission informed that the senior teachers' competitive examination will be held on January 29, 2023.

Forty-six candidates have been debarred from appearing for the 2nd-grade teacher examination and any exam related to RPSC. RPSC 2nd-grade paper 2022 was circulated on social media before its commencement, pushing the authorities to cancel the exam. The exam was scheduled from 9 am to 11 pm on Saturday.

While talking to ANI, Leader of Opposition GC Kataria said, "Rajasthan government should understand the pain of students' parents who spend hard-earned money to educate children." "The system needs a change. UPSC papers never get leaked. Due to political shelter, they get the courage to leak paper here. It's the government's negligence," Kataria added.

On the other hand, backing the government, CM Gehlot said his government will bring "stricter law" regarding the paper leaks in the state. "Paper leak case was very unfortunate. It happens in many states but action is not taken. In Rajasthan, people have been penalized for it. We will bring stricter laws but won't allow paper leaks at any cost. 45 people arrested so far and many candidates blacklisted." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

