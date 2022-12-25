UP BJP chief takes swap at Rahul-led Bharat Jodo Yatra

Left Menu

If Rahul Gandhi speaks about Akhand Bharat undivided India, then he should have started his yatra from Dhaka, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi or Karachi, he said.On allegations levelled by Gandhi that the BJP and RSS spread hate in the society, Chaudhary said, No one takes cognizance of Rahul Gandhi in the country. Chaudhary also termed former prime minister Vajpayee as the source of inspiration.When asked about BSP chief Mayawatis comments pertaining to religious conversion, the BJP leader said, In which context she has said this, I do not know.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Sunday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying that the Partition of India took place at the time of the Congress leader's forefathers.

''The yatra which Rahul Gandhi has undertaken to unite or (rather) disunite India... that India was never partitioned after 1947. The Partition of India took place at the time of his grandfather, when Pakistan was formed, and subsequently Bangladesh was formed,'' Chaudhary told reporters here.

While using ''grandfather'' (of Rahul Gandhi), Chaudhary apparently meant ''great grandfather''.

The BJP leader was here to attend the 'Sushashan Diwas' programme to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. ''If Rahul Gandhi speaks about 'Akhand Bharat' (undivided India), then he should have started his yatra from Dhaka, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi or Karachi,'' he said.

On allegations levelled by Gandhi that the BJP and RSS spread hate in the society, Chaudhary said, ''No one takes cognizance of Rahul Gandhi in the country.'' Chaudhary also termed former prime minister Vajpayee as the ''source of inspiration''.

When asked about BSP chief Mayawati's comments pertaining to religious conversion, the BJP leader said, ''In which context she has said this, I do not know. But there is law in the country pertaining to religious conversion, and the system will move forward as per the law.'' Mayawati on Sunday said that the ruckus created in the country over religious conversion is inappropriate and worrying. ''When done with force, everything is bad. And changing one's religion with bad intention and forcing someone to change his religion, both are wrong,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Hence, it is necessary to see and understand this issue in the right perspective. The fundamentalist politics which is being done over this issue will only harm the country,'' she said.

The UP BJP chief also exuded confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in the upcoming urban local bodies' elections in the state.

