BJP govt in last 6 months of tenure went on spree to open institutions to woo voters: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who arrived in Shimla after completing a week-long quarantine period after he tested positive for Covid-19, has challenged the BJP to go to a Court of Law against his government's recent decisions. Sukhu arrived in Secretariat on Sunday and held closed-door meetings with officials.

"The previous BJP Government in the State had opened over 590 institutions during the end of its tenure without making any budgetary provision and without recruitment of required staff and their only objective was to woo the voters in the State," he claimed. Chief Minister Sukhu while interacting with the media after he arrived at Shimla from New Delhi today said that they will open such institutions only after the proper arrangements are done.

"The former BJP Government during the last about six months of its tenure went on a spree to open health, education, revenue and other institutions in a desperate bid to woo the voters. To make functional all these 590 institutions, an amount of about Rs 3,000 crore was required and the so-called double Engine government could not do it. BJP Government which claimed to be the Government of a double engine could not even get the assistance of even a single penny from the Central Government during its tenure," Sukhu alleged. Sukhu further claimed that over 30 health institutions had been opened by the previous BJP Government which did not have even class IV employees and a large number of institutions were opened with just a single employee.

The Chief Minister said that in most of the institutions, staff from adjoining institutions was temporarily deployed which was not only proving futile for the newly opened offices but also hampering the functioning of the already existing institution. "The health institutions opened during this period were devoid of man and machinery and were simply an eyewash to befool the people. The State Government would take up the whole issue with the people and apprise them about the misdeeds of the previous BJP Government," he said.

Sukhu said that the present Government was for the change of governance system and not to enjoy power. "The Government would ensure that institutions are opened as per demand and in the larger interest of the people of the State. The arrest accused in JOA (IT) paper leak shows the paper scam going on in the State since the BJP Government tenure," he said. (ANI)

