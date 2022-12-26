Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 09:15 IST
Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former PMs, Mahatma Gandhi
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers here on Monday morning.

He visited Veer Bhumi, Shakti Sthal and Shanti Van, the memorials of former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Rahul Gandhi also visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, and Vijay Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

He paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.

The Congress leader had initially planned to pay homage to the former prime ministers on Saturday after his Bharat Jodo Yatra march but later rescheduled it to Monday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

