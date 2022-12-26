Left Menu

Jyotiraditya Scindia questions Congress' Bharat Jodo ideology after party's Covid SOP objections

Scindia also said how can "that party unite India which has not managed to keep itself united?"

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 12:36 IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia questions Congress' Bharat Jodo ideology after party's Covid SOP objections
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took a jibe at his former party chief Rahul Gandhi who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra after several Congress leaders raised objection to Centre's letter asking for Covid-appropriate behaviour during the foot march. Scindia said, "Those who are talking about the Bharat Jodo (unite India) ideology, the same party is raising objections to comply to Covid-appropriate behaviour. So it is evident what is the position of that party in uniting India.

Scindia also said how can "that party unite India which has not managed to keep itself united?" The union minister was speaking to the media on the occasion of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Sunday.

"Birth anniversary of late PM Vajpayee is being celebrated as Good Governance Day. Today is an important day," Scindia said highlighting the fact that unlike in other parties, in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), there is no leader, all are party workers. "Our family has a very close relationship with Vajpayeeji. He gave me a lot of strength when I was in trouble. Today is his birthday. It is a matter of happiness, but his absence makes me feel bad," the union minister added.

During the program, Jyotiraditya Scindia also helped Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar restart wearing his 'chappal' which he had abandoned for two months. Tomar had resolved to remain barefoot protesting the lack of development work in the area.

Tomar said, "The development works in my area have been completed and I thanked union minister Scindia who made me wear slippers today." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

