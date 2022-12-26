Left Menu

Protem Speaker recognises Jai Ram Thakur as Leader of Opposition in Himachal Assembly

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-12-2022 13:31 IST
Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, named leader of the BJP legislative party in Himachal Pradesh, was on Monday recognised as the Leader of Opposition by Protem Speaker Chander Kumar.

The Vidhan Sabha has already issued a notification in this regard.

The Congress wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP in the November state polls winning 40 seats in the 68-member assembly. The saffron party won 25 seats while three went to Independents.

Thakur, a six-time MLA, won from Seraj with the highest margin.

The former chief minister was elected unanimously as all the 24 BJP MLAs proposed his name for the post on Sunday.

A meeting of the BJP MLAs was held here and it was attended by Thakur, the party's state unit chief Suresh Kashyap, state unit in-charge and co-incharge Avinash Rai Khanna and Sanjay Tandon, respectively, and central observer Vinod Tawda.

Later, Thakur submitted to the governor a memorandum opposing the new Congress government ''de-notifying of functional institutions'' opened after April 1.

It is illegal and the BJP is examining the matter legally as the institutions were opened after approval from the cabinet and with budget provision and creation of posts, he said.

He informed the governor that the Congress government had closed down 574 institutions, including offices related to electricity services, health institutions, ITI revenue sub-circles, police stations and Ayurvedic hospitals which were functional.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

