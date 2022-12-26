Cong appoints observers for Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls; Mukul Wasnik named senior observer

The Congress on Monday appointed observers for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland early next year, with party MP Mukul Wasnik named senior observer for the three states.

The Congress appointed two observers each for the states.

''The Congress president has appointed senior observer and observers for ensuing assembly elections 2023 for the respective states, with immediate effect,'' the party said in an official communication.

While Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik has been named senior observer for the elections in the three states, party MP from Kerala Benny Mehnan and former MP JD Seelam have been appointed as observer for the Meghalaya polls. For Nagaland, former Goa chief minister Francisco Sardinha and K Jayakumar, both MPs, have been appointed as observers while the Congress' Delhi unit leader Arvinder Singh Lovely and party MP Abdul Khaleque have been named observers for the Tripura polls.

Assembly polls in the three northeastern states, where the Congress will seek to wrest power, are slated for early next year.

