President Murmu offers prayers at Srisailam Temple in AP

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-12-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 16:20 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday offered special prayers at Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika temple in Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh.

"President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh. She inaugurated project of Development of Srisailam Temple under 'Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)' scheme and inaugurated a Tourism Facilitation Centre," a tweet by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu who landed in Hyderabad International Airport this morning flew to Srisailam in a chopper.

She was received by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the airport.

Soundararajan and Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy, among others, accompanied the President during the temple visit.

