Uttarakhand CM pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh's martyred sons

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday paid tributes to 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singhs four sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith, saying such great sacrifices laid the foundation of Indias independence.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-12-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 17:26 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday paid tributes to 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh's four sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith, saying such great sacrifices laid the ''foundation'' of India's independence. The martyrdom day of the 10th Sikh Guru's sons is observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas'. Addressing the event at Guru Nanak Academy at Nanakmatta in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami said by deciding to celebrate this day as Veer Bal Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid true tribute to the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his four sons -- Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. ''Let us narrate to our children the inspiring stories of such great sacrifices which laid the foundation of India's independence,'' he said. Dhami also garlanded the statue of Shaheed Udham Singh on the occasion and inaugurated the Artificial Intelligence Lab on Guru Nanak Academy campus, besides honouring the students. Paying homage to Shaheed Udham Singh, Dhami said the brave martyr avenged the massacre of innocent Indians at Jallianwala Bagh by killing General O'Dwyer in London.

Earlier, the chief minister paid obeisance at Gurudwara Shri Nanakmatta Sahib and prayed for happiness, prosperity and peace in the state, an official statement said.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) also paid tribute to the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh and his four princes during a programme at the Raj Bhawan here.

