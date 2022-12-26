Only our regional party will safeguard state's interests: Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister and ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik on Sunday hit out at the Opposition, many of which are national parties, saying that only his regional party can safeguard the state's interests. Addressing party workers and supporters at the BJD's 25th Foundation Day celebrations in Puri, Patnaik said, "The agenda of a national party will always be national politics. Catering to Odisha's interests will never be their agenda. Only one regional party -- the Biju Janata Dal -- ensure Odisha's development."

The party's silver jubilee celebrations were also aimed at boosting the rank and file ahead of the next state Assembly elections in 2024. The BJD was founded on December 26, 1997 and was named after the CM's father and former leader Biju Patnaik.

The party, headed by Naveen Patnaik, has been at the helm of Odisha since 2000. The party had to skip its raising day celebrations last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Patnaik said his party stands for the 'entire' Odisha, and not for just one group, one region or one class.

"Our foremost duty is to safeguard our state and its people, Odisha's interest, its development, Odisha's glory, language and culture. The BJD will continue working to uphold Odia pride," the CM said, adding that the party's other salient 'duty' is to follow the path of the party's founder and embrace Biju babu's ideology. "I have been saying that Biju Babu was not a leader, he was a phenomenon. He was way ahead of his time. Every drop of his blood was dedicated to Odisha's development and pride," Patnaik said.

He added that the empowerment of women will 'elevate' Odisha to new heights of development. 'Mission Shakti' has become a mass movement in pursuit of women's empowerment, as it is the only way to take Odisha to new heights, the CM said.

Further, staying on the theme of women's empowerment, he said, "We have been giving utmost priority to women's empowerment since 2000 when were voted to power for the first time. We are of the belief that only women's empowerment can elevate Odisha to new heights of development and holistic progress. This is the reason why Mission Shakti has become a mass movement." Patnaik also thanked the people of the state for reposing their trust in the BJD for the last 25 years.

"Biju Janta Dal is celebrating 25 years of its service to the people of Odisha today. I am grateful to the 4.5 crore people of Odisha for giving us an opportunity to serve them for 25 years. We will remain indebted to the people of Odisha for blessing us with their trust and confidence," he said, adding, "You are empowering the BJD. Our party was never dependent on one or two persons and never will. This is a social movement. It is a movement to take Odisha's hope, trust and pride to another level. Every household must participate in this movement. I call on the people to be a part of the process to realise the dream Odisha." He said the BJD will continue serving the state as it has been if voted back in the next Assembly polls. (ANI)

