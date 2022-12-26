Left Menu

BJP giving 'love jihad' angle to actor's death to divert people's attention from key issues: Maha Cong chief

The Congress in Maharashtra on Monday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP was giving a love jihad angle to cases like the death of TV actor Tunisha Sharma to divert peoples attention from important issues. The BJP is giving a love jihad angle to such cases to divert the attention of people from important issues, state Congress president Nana Patole told reporters here.

The Congress in Maharashtra on Monday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was giving a ''love jihad'' angle to cases like the death of TV actor Tunisha Sharma to divert people's attention from important issues. Sharma, 21, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the television serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' in Palghar district on Saturday, following which her co-actor Sheezan Khan was arrested on the charge of abetting her suicide. ''The BJP is giving a 'love jihad' angle to such cases to divert the attention of people from important issues,'' state Congress president Nana Patole told reporters here. He said the police should conduct a proper investigation. A day before, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan alleged the death of Tunisha Sharma is a matter of love jihad.

He also said the state is planning to bring a strict law to curb such incidents.

''TV actor Tushisha Sharma's death is a matter of love jihad. Police are investigating the case. We are seeing that such cases are increasing day by day. We are mulling to bring a strict law against it,” Mahajan said on Sunday.

''Love jihad'' is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

