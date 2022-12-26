Left Menu

Huge resentment among people against Congress government in Rajasthan: BJP MP

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-12-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 22:22 IST
Huge resentment among people against Congress government in Rajasthan: BJP MP
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national spokesperson and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said on Monday that there is a huge resentment among the public against the Congress government in Rajasthan.

Rathore told reporters here that after the BJP's ''Jan Aakrosh Yatra'', meetings are being held in the entire Jaipur division and thousands of people are attending them.

He claimed that there is a huge resentment among the public against the Congress government of the state which is visible in these meetings.

Targeting the state government over the exam paper leak cases, he alleged that today Rajasthan has become a den of paper leak mafias and this government is fully responsible for this.

''Question papers have been leaked 16 times during the four-year rule of the Congress. These are the cases which have come out in public, surely there will be many such cases which have not come out till date,'' he said.

He said the BJP has repeatedly demanded a CBI inquiry into the paper leak cases as the Congress government has not conducted a fair inquiry till date.

He said that under the party's Jan Aakrosh Yatra, more than 31.50 lakh people have been contacted in Jaipur division and 5,860 corner meetings and chaupals held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022