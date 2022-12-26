Rahul speeches won't make for good listening for Godse's heirs: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter MK Stalin on Monday alleged that speeches of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra would won't make for good listening for heirs of Nathuram Godse. Speaking at the launch of a book titled 'Maamanithar Nehru' by Tamil Nadu Congress Media Chairman Gopanna, Stalin lauded the Yatra saying his speeches are creating 'ripples' as he only talks about 'ideological politics'.

"Rahul Gandhi's speeches are creating ripples. He does not talk about electoral or party politics, but about ideological politics which is the reason why he is being opposed by some people," CM Stalin said. "Sometimes Rahul Gandhi's speech sounds like that of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, which is no surprise. His speeches would definitely not make for good listening for Godse's heirs," he added.

Rahul, who is leading the over 3,500-km long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' since September 7, is in the national capital on a nine-day break. The foot march will resume on January 3. The Yatra entered the national capital on December 24, through southeast Delhi's Badarpur from Faridabad in Haryana.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also joined the yatra for the first time as Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra were seen walking alongside hundreds of others as the march headed to the Red Fort. Makkal Needhi Maiam president and veteran actor Kamal Haasan also joined in the Yatra on December 24 in Delhi.

The foot march marked its 100 days on December 23 in Rajasthan. (ANI)

