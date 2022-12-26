Left Menu

Rahul speeches won't make for good listening for Godse's heirs: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter MK Stalin on Monday alleged that speeches of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra would won't make for good listening for heirs of Nathuram Godse.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 23:55 IST
Rahul speeches won't make for good listening for Godse's heirs: Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter MK Stalin on Monday alleged that speeches of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra would won't make for good listening for heirs of Nathuram Godse. Speaking at the launch of a book titled 'Maamanithar Nehru' by Tamil Nadu Congress Media Chairman Gopanna, Stalin lauded the Yatra saying his speeches are creating 'ripples' as he only talks about 'ideological politics'.

"Rahul Gandhi's speeches are creating ripples. He does not talk about electoral or party politics, but about ideological politics which is the reason why he is being opposed by some people," CM Stalin said. "Sometimes Rahul Gandhi's speech sounds like that of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, which is no surprise. His speeches would definitely not make for good listening for Godse's heirs," he added.

Rahul, who is leading the over 3,500-km long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' since September 7, is in the national capital on a nine-day break. The foot march will resume on January 3. The Yatra entered the national capital on December 24, through southeast Delhi's Badarpur from Faridabad in Haryana.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also joined the yatra for the first time as Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra were seen walking alongside hundreds of others as the march headed to the Red Fort. Makkal Needhi Maiam president and veteran actor Kamal Haasan also joined in the Yatra on December 24 in Delhi.

The foot march marked its 100 days on December 23 in Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States
3
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45

 United States
4
DIY air filter can effectively filter out viruses, air pollutants: Study

DIY air filter can effectively filter out viruses, air pollutants: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022