Mike Pence did not file to run for president, adviser says
Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2022 05:12 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 05:12 IST
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has not filed to run for president in 2024, his adviser Devin O'Malley said on Twitter following a report on Monday by Britain's Sky News that Pence had filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
