Jaishankar congratulates Kuwaiti foreign minister on his appointment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 17:25 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday congratulated his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his appointment as the foreign minister, saying he looks forward to working together for strengthening bilateral ties.

''Delighted to speak to FM Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait. Congratulated him on his appointment. Look forward to working together for further development of the relationship,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

In October this year, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait.

