Centre, Manipur govt sign agreement with Zeliangrong United Front

The Ministry said that the representatives of the armed group agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 19:11 IST
Centre and the Manipur government on Tuesday entered into a Cessation of Operation Agreement here in the national capital with the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) that had been active for more than a decade. The agreement seeks rehabilitation and re-settlement of the armed cadres, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after the agreement was signed in the Ministry's North Block office.

The agreement was signed by senior officers of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of Manipur and the representatives of ZUF in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The Ministry said that the representatives of the armed group agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land.

"The agreement provides for rehabilitation and resettlement of the armed cadres. A Joint Monitoring Group will be constituted to oversee enforcement of the agreed ground rules," said the MHA. According to MHA, the move is part of fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of an 'Insurgency free and prosperous North East' under the guidance of Union Minister for Home Affairs and Amit Shah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

