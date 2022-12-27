Three cops suspended for 'partying' with SP politician in UP's Deoria
Deoria SP Sankalp Sharma on Tuesday said that in their probe police found that the three constables were partying and enjoying a feast around 9 pm on December 16, instead of discharging their duties.Brijesh Kumar, Mukesh Singh, and Akash Gupta were found dining at an under-construction house at Katrari crossing with an SP politician.
- Country:
- India
Three police constables of Surauli Police Station were suspended for partying with a Samajwadi Party politician, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.
The three were suspended Monday by the Superintendent of Police on the basis of a report submitted by the Circle Officer. Deoria SP Sankalp Sharma on Tuesday said that in their probe police found that the three constables were partying and enjoying a feast around 9 pm on December 16, instead of discharging their duties.
Brijesh Kumar, Mukesh Singh, and Akash Gupta were found dining at an under-construction house at Katrari crossing with an SP politician. The house was found to be belonging to the politician, who is planning to contest the upcoming urban local bodies' polls, the SP said.
The three were apprehended by Circle Officer (Sadar) Shriyash Tripathi, who was on patrolling duty and had received a tip-off, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC notice to Centre on plea against fresh extension to ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra
Pakistani fans celebrate Dilip Kumar's 100th birth anniversary at his dilapidated house in Peshawar
Indian Naval chief Admiral Kumar on Sri Lanka visit to strengthen bilateral maritime ties
Shivakumar invites Kannadiga NRIs' suggestions to Cong manifesto for K'taka polls
Collegium also recommends name of P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, for appointment as SC judge.