27-12-2022
Nadda in Odisha on Wednesday, to address 2 public meetings
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a day-long visit to Odisha on Wednesday during which he will chair important party meetings and address public rallies.

BJP chief spokesperson and MP Anil Baluni said Nadda will address a rally each in Kandhamal and Banpur in Puri.

He will also pay floral tributes at Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati's statue in Jalespata Ashram in Kandhamal.

Nadda will meet the party's mandal and booth presidents, parliamentary team in charge of Kandhamal and Puri seats, besides holding other organisational meetings.

The BJP had won eight of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state, long dominated by the BJD, in 2019 and is working to improve its tally.

